Man, 34, arrested after crash on A52 at Huttoft

A parked vehicle involved in the collision on the A52 in Huttoft.

The incident took place along a 40mph stretch at around noon on Saturday and involved a Ford Fiesta, a Vauxhall Mokka and a Peugeot 208.

A witness, Paul Francis, posted pictures on social media and said one of the vehicles took out a red triangle crossroads ahead warning sign.

"The poll it was on ended up past my place in the ditch," he said. "Isn't it about time we had a speed camera on this road?

"There isn't one from Mablethorpe to Skegness.

"This is the worst crash we have seen here.

"If the neighbour had been putting a bin out he might have been killed. It could have been lost.

"The police should come and do a speed check - the times we have heard screeches because people are going around the corner too fast.

"There is a 40mph limit but this is the race track end of the village. People think they have passed through the village and put their foot down.

"If they stuck to the limit they would be fine but they don't."