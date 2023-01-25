Lincolnshire Police had received several reports that a man had been trying house doors in the Louth Road area at around 10.30pm on Monday (January 23).
The suspect was detained by a member of the public and officers arrested him.
He remains in custody, and investigations into the alleged offences are ongoing.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance in making this arrest.
“Investigating burglaries remains one of force priorities and we would ask anyone who has been a victim of crime to call us on 101, and always call 999 in an emergency.”
Anyone with information relating to this incident can call police on 101, quoting incident 414 of 23 January.