A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after an incident in Holton le Clay.

Lincolnshire Police.

Lincolnshire Police had received several reports that a man had been trying house doors in the Louth Road area at around 10.30pm on Monday (January 23).

The suspect was detained by a member of the public and officers arrested him.

Advertisement

He remains in custody, and investigations into the alleged offences are ongoing.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance in making this arrest.

Advertisement

“Investigating burglaries remains one of force priorities and we would ask anyone who has been a victim of crime to call us on 101, and always call 999 in an emergency.”