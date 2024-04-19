Man, 41, arrested in Skegness on suspected drugs and weapon offences

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspected drugs and weapon offences following the execution of a warrant in Skegness.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 19th Apr 2024, 13:11 BST
Officers executed the warrant at a property in De Lacy Avenue just before 8am on Wednesday, April 17.

The man, from the town, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and for abstracting electricity.

He has since been released on bail.