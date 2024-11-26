Man, 42, from Skegness charged with five vehicle offences
A 42-year-old man from Skegness has been charged with five vehicle-related offences following an extensive investigation by officers.
Steven Clayton, 42, of Scampton Way, was charged on Thursday, November 21, with:
- Theft from a motor vehicle which is reported to have taken place on 4 July at Albany Way, Skegness
- Vehicle interference which is reported to have taken place on 4 July at Albany Close, Skegness and 5 July for two vehicles at Harrow Road, Skegness
- Handling stolen goods
He has been bailed with conditions and is due to appear at Boston Magistrates’ Court on December 18