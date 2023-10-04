Man, 54, arrested following incident involving air weapon in Burgh le Marsh

Members of the public have been thanked for alerting police and enabling officers to make an arrest in connection with an incident involving an air weapon in Burgh le Marsh.

Lincolnshire Police force control room received reports of a man with an air weapon in the Ingoldmells Road area of Burgh le Marsh at around 8.50pm on Monday, October 2.

Officers were deployed and located a man carrying an air weapon.

A 54-year-old man from Sibsey was arrested and taken to Skegness Police Station and an air weapon was recovered.

The man, Alan Coleman of Frithville Road, was then charged with possession of an air weapon with intent to cause fear of violence.

He was remanded in custody and appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 3, where he was further remanded.

His case has been transferred to Lincoln Crown Court and will be heard at a later date.

Coast Inspector Jacky Evans explained the importance of public assistance in reporting incidents and helping with investigations.

She said: “We would like to thank the public for calling this incident into us.

"Their actions meant we could deploy officers to scene and make an arrest. Following interviews he was charged and remanded in custody.”

Investigations are ongoing, Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident 433 of 2 October refers.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit the website at crimestoppers-uk.org/