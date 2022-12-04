A 60-year-old man has been arrested in Skegness on suspicion of attempted murder – but police say the incident is not connected to a suspected murder incident they also attended in the town on the same day.

Scene of the suspected murder in Skegness.

Police attended a property in Brian Avenue, Skegness, at 4.29pm, on Friday.

They discovered a woman, aged 30, who had injuries believed to be stab wounds. She has been taken to hospital where she remains.

Advertisement

The man was arrested soon after the incident happened and remains in custody.

In statement police said: “We do not believe this incident is related to the suspected murder in Skegness.

Advertisement

Our officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

If you can assist with our investigation, please call 101 and quote incident 312 of 2 December.”

Advertisement

Three people have now been arrested in connection with the suspected murder incident in Grosvenor Road – a 42-year-old woman was shortly arrested in the local area, and a 22-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man,

All three people arrested and held in custody for questioning.

Advertisement

Police had received a report of a man with a suspected stab wound at the property in Grosvenor Road. Paramedics attended but the man, aged 47, died at the scene.

These incidents follow a separate incident in which two 10-yearold boys received stab wounds in Friskney.

Advertisement

A 39-year-old woman arrested in connection with the was charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of attempted GBH on an emergency worker and threatening a person with a knife.

Ann Marie McEvoy, of Church Walk, Colchester remanded in custody and appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Friday

Advertisement

District Judge Peter Veits refused an application for bail and remanded McEvoy back into custody.

McEvoy will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court on 19 December.

Advertisement

Judge Veits told McEvoy: "These are very serious allegations your are facing."

The 10-year-old boys sustained stab wounds in the incident and both were taken to hospital, but neither is believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement