A 60-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Skegness, has been charged

Scene of the suspected murder in Skegness.

Peter Mousley, aged 60, of Brian Avenue, Skegness, is to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Monday), December 5, charged with wounding with intent and knife possession.

Police say the incident is not connected to a suspected murder incident they also attended in the town on the same day.

It is, however, the latest of three violent incidents in the Skegness area since Thursday.

In this incident, police attended a property in Brian Avenue, Skegness, at 4.29pm, on Friday.

They discovered a woman, aged 30, who had injuries believed to be stab wounds. She was taken to hospital for treatment.

The man was arrested soon after the incident happened and held in custody.

Police later said: “We do not believe this incident is related to the suspected murder in Skegness.

“Our officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“If you can assist with our investigation, please call 101 and quote incident 312 of 2 December.”

Three people have now been arrested in connection with Friday’s suspected murder incident in Grosvenor Road – a 42-year-old woman, who was arrested sin the local area shortly after police attended the scene, a 22-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man,

All three people arrested were held in custody for questioning.

Police said they received a report of a man with a suspected stab wound at the property in Grosvenor Road. Paramedics attended but the man, aged 47, died at the scene.

These incidents follow another incident in which two 10-year-old boys received stab wounds in Friskney.

A 39-year-old woman arrested in connection with the was charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of attempted GBH on an emergency worker and threatening a person with a knife.

Ann Marie McEvoy, of Church Walk, Colchester remanded in custody and appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Friday

District Judge Peter Veits refused an application for bail and remanded McEvoy back into custody.

McEvoy will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court on 19 December.

Judge Veits told McEvoy: "These are very serious allegations your are facing."

