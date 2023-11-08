Man, 67, wanted in connection with burglary in Ingoldmells
Lincolnshire Police are seeking help in finding a 67-year-old man who is wanted in connection with a burglary in Ingoldmells.
The man has been named by police as Stephen Grimes.
Anyone who has seen him, or knows where he may be, is asked to get in touch with police by calling 101.
Alternatively email [email protected] quoting occurrence number 23000596224 in the subject line.
You can also report information anonymously to the UK charity CrimeStoppers. Call 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.