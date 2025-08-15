Man accused of murdering woman from Lincolnshire appears in court

Shara Millar, 41, from Lincolnshire.

A man accused of murdering a woman from Lincolnshire has appeared in court for a preliminary hearing this morning (Friday, August 15).

Tanveer Singh, of Leopard Lane, West Bromwich, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court in front of Justice Simon Drew KC following the death of Shara Miller.

Singh, 31, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court due to Wolverhampton Crown Court not having a judge of high enough standing sitting today.

Wearing a grey sweatshirt, Singh was only asked to confirm his name.

The hearing set dates for the legal proceedings in the murder case. Singh will be expected to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty the next time he appears in court in September.

Judge Drew KC said: “I am adjourning your case until September 12 in Wolverhampton Crown Court. You will be expected to enter a plea on that date.

“You are remanded in custody until that hearing.”

Ms Miller, 41, was found off Woodburn Road, in Smethwick, near Birmingham, just after 6am on Monday and confirmed dead at the scene. The force said they believed Ms Miller had been killed in the early hours of the morning.

West Midlands Police arrested Singh, 31, on Tuesday and charged him with Ms Miller's murder on Wednesday evening.

Two other men were arrested in connection with her death have been released with no further action.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police has said Ms Miller came from Lincolnshire.