​Man accused of sex attack on child sent for trial

​A 68-year-old man from Donington-on-Bain accused of raping a child at least four times has been sent for trial.

Lincoln Crown Court.

Appearing before Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (May 3), Roger Faulkner gave no indication of pleas to the offences and six other matters of sexual assault – all against the same girl, who was aged around eight years old at the time.

The offences are all said to have occurred between January 1, 2013 and July 30, 2014.

Faulkner also gave no indication of plea to a further charge of making two category B indecent photographs of a child – category A being most serious – between July 13, 2013 and October 19, 2020.