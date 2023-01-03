Man and woman arrested in connection with suspected attempted murder in Boston

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a suspected attempted murder in Boston.

Hartley Street, Boston.

Lincolnshire Police received a report of an injured man in Hartley Street at about 7.50pm yesterday (Monday, January 2).

A man in his 20s with two suspected stab wounds was taken to hospital, where his condition is thought to be stable.

A short time afterwards, a 34-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of attempted murder. A 57-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of aiding an offender. Both remain in custody and will be questioned in due course, police have said.

A spokesman for the force added: “We are appealing for any witnesses to contact us. We would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage. Please call us on 101, and quote Incident 295 of January 2.

“You can also email [email protected] – remember to quote incident 295 of January 2.