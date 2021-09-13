Man and woman arrested in Sleaford drugs raid

The drugs raid on Handley Street in Sleaford. EMN-210913-101258001

According to Sleaford Policing Team manager Pc Martin Derbyshire, his team, aided by Lincolnshire Tactical Support Team, Lincolnshire Police dog section and the wildlife crime officer executed a Drug Warrant in Sleaford.

The address is believed to have been in Handley Street.

Pc Derbyshire reported: “A male and female were arrested from the premises after drugs, cash and other paraphernalia were located and are both currently in custody assisting with enquiries.”

This was followed up with another raid when police officers attended the scene of a “large scale” cannabis grow in the South Rauceby area.