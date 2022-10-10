Man and woman stopped and arrested in Gainsborough on suspicion of a number of burglaries

Lincolnshire Police received intelligence that a vehicle travelling in the north of the county in the early hours of Wednesday, October 5, may be linked to dwelling burglary offences at homes in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

This vehicle was then located in the Gainsborough area, where specially trained officers used pre-emptive pursuit tactics using stingers to carry out a safe stop.

The vehicle was found to be operating under false licence plates, and was notified as off road. It has been seized by police.

A man and a woman were arrested and have been released on bail

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit dwelling burglaries in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire where car keys were targeted, as well as going equipped.

A 22-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit, going equipped and conspiracy to commit burglaries.

These arrests are part of the police’s ongoing commitment to treat dwelling burglaries as a key priority for the Force.

Detective Inspector Dave Harrop from Lincoln Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said: “These arrests are a great example of the positive results our pro-active approach can have, and we now move into the next stage of our investigation for the cases in question.

"Dwelling burglaries are a priority area for the Force, and there are a number of ways we tackle the issue to keep our communities safe; this can include things you may hear about such as visiting the victim at their property and carrying out local house-to-house enquiries, as well as work continually taking place in the background such as intelligence which leads to traffic stops and subsequent arrests.”

The 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman have been released on bail and the police investigations are continuing.