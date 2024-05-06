Man appears in court charged with GBH and two other offences following incident in Boston
Adrian-Viorel Barbu, 40, of Frampton Place, Boston, has also been charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and threatening a person with an offensive weapon, namely a lock knife, in a public place.
The charges relate to an incident in West Street on Sunday, April 28.
Police were called to the scene at about 11.50pm.
Bardu appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (April 30). The case was sent to Lincoln Crown Court, with the next hearing scheduled for June 3.
Bardu was remanded in custody.
A second man arrested following the incident was released without charge, a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said.