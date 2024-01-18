Man appears in court following serious assault in Boston
A man has appeared in court in connection with a serious assault in Boston.
Maksim Iliev, 35, of Union Street, Boston, appeared before Lincoln Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday, January 17).
He is charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding another, with intent to do them grievous bodily harm, in Witham Street, Boston, on January 14.
The case was sent to Lincoln Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on February 19.
Maksim was remanded in custody to appear on that date.