Man approaches teenage girl near Sleaford and asks for mobile and AirPods

By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 13:35 BST
The incident is said to have happened on the path between the access road to Holdingham Biogas plant and the bridge over the A17 to Holdingham Mead estate. Photo: Googl e Streetview
Police are investigating after a man approached a teenage girl near Sleaford and asked for her phone and AirPods.

The incident is said to have happened on Saturday, July 6, near the junction between the lane leading to the biogas plant and the foot/cycle path heading over the A17 bridge towards Holdingham.

Police say a 15-year-old girl was approached by an unknown male who asked for her phone and AirPods.

He was described as being aged between 20 and 30, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, dressed all in black hoodie and joggers with the hood up and spoke with a “non-English” accent.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “Despite it being daylight, the suspect’s direction of travel after the incident is unknown.”

If you were in the area at the time, have CCTV, dashcam footage, or saw anything suspicious, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting Incident 446 of July 6.

