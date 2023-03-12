Man arrested after 187 cannabis plants were found growing at property in Skegness

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after 187 cannabis plants were found growing at property in Skegness

Local officers executed a warrant in Grosvenor Road after receiving information and intelligence that suggested cannabis plants were being cultivated at the address.

They found around 187 plants at the property and the 27-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of production of a class B drug. He is currently in police custody for questioning.

Sergeant Simon Watson, who is part of the East Tasking Team said: “We’re incredibly grateful to our communities in Skegness who offered us information and intelligence that helped us form the basis for this warrant, which in turn means we have discovered and confiscated these plants and they will no longer find their way onto our streets, causing harm to people who live in the area.

“We know that drugs can blight communities and we take seriously all the information we receive, which can mean we are able to take action like that of today. Do keep talking to us because the more information we have, the more we can do our utmost to tackle drugs and other issues that cause the most harm in our communities.”

The county’s first dedicated Drugs Strategy was launched in 2022, developed by Lincolnshire Police in partnership with members of the Safer Lincolnshire Partnership (SLP) First dedicated drugs strategy launched for the county | Lincolnshire Police (lincs.police.uk).

Plans include targeting suspects involved in the supply and production of illicit drugs, stripping assets from offenders, safeguarding those exploited to commit criminal offences, and seeking remand for people charged with possession with intent to supply and supply offences.

During a County Lines Intensification Week run from Monday 27 February to Sunday 5 March, officers focus their efforts on disrupting suspected County Lines activity and safeguarding young people at risk of being exploited.

Officers seized two ounces of heroin, two imitation firearms, and made 24 arrests in the county.

