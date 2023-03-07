A man has been arrested following an alleged knife-point robbery at a shop in Skegness.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the Spa Shop in Drummond Road at 10.55pm yesterday (Monday, March 6) in where a man was believed to have entered the shop, made threats with a knife and demanded cash.

The cashier handed over a sum of money and the man left the store.

Officers carried out a search of the area, and within a short space of time arrested a 27-year-old local man on suspicion of robbery.

He remains in custody and will be questioned in due course.

In the latest statement, police say they will release an update when one is available.

The investigation continues and anyone with any information can call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident 450 of 6 March.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.