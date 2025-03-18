Man arrested after being caught on way to Skegness driving cloned car

A driver has been arrested after being spotted in a car with cloned number plates on the way to Skegness.

Lincolnshire Police say the silver Honda Civic was seen on the A158 and, as it approached Candlesby, officers were waiting with a stinger. Officers deployed the stinger which caused three tyres to deflate forcing the driver to stop the vehicle. No one was injured and no other vehicles were damaged. The driver of the car, a 32-year-old man from the Sheffield area, was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired through drugs, driving while disqualified and drug possession. Police have also clarified that the image was taken from body worn video which is why it is not the best quality but they wanted to share a clip from the scene.