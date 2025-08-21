Man arrested after chemicals and other items discovered in police raid in Waddingham

The Wolds, in Waddingham, has been cordoned off by police while they dispose of chemicals found at a property. Photo: Google Streetview

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and police have cordoned off an area in a village near Market Rasen following the discovery of chemicals and other items at a property.

Lincolnshire Police they they have put a 100 metre cordon in place surrounding The Wolds in Waddingham after the discovery, in order for the chemicals and other items to be disposed of safely.

The discovery was made following a planned raid on a property carried out earlier today, and the 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident.

A police spokesperson said: “People living in the affected area will be moved to a nearby location while the incident is resolved, which is underway now. There is not believed to be a wider risk to public, but this is an ongoing operation at present, and we're asking people to avoid the area while the emergency services and specialist teams work.”