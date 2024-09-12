Man arrested after dismantled cannabis grow found in Boston
A man in his 30s has been arrested following the discovery of a dismantled cannabis grow in Boston.
A man in his 30s has been arrested following the discovery of a dismantled cannabis grow in Boston.
Lincolnshire Police made the find yesterday (Wednesday, September 11) after responding to reports of suspicious activity at a property in Sleaford Road.
Officers attended and found the remains of a dismantled cannabis grow.
A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a controlled drug.
He remains in police custody, with investigations ongoing.