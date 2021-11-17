Man arrested after disturbance in which an animal may have suffered at Wilkinsons in Skegness

Police are appealing for witnesses in connection with an incident at Wilko.

Nigel Tune of St Andrews Drive was arrested after a disturbance at Wilkinson’s at around 11.15am on Monday, November 16.

Police are appealing for information from anyone who witnessed the incident to help with enquiries.

Additionally, officers are investigating a report of unnecessary suffering of an animal in the same incident.

A local man, in his 30s, has been arrested and released under investigation in connection with this.

If you can help police, email [email protected], putting the niche number 21*666593 in the subject box.