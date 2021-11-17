Man arrested after disturbance in which an animal may have suffered at Wilkinsons in Skegness

Nigel Tune of St Andrews Drive was arrested after a disturbance at Wilkinson’s at around 11.15am on Monday, November 16.
Police are appealing for information from anyone who witnessed the incident to help with enquiries.
Additionally, officers are investigating a report of unnecessary suffering of an animal in the same incident.
A local man, in his 30s, has been arrested and released under investigation in connection with this.
If you can help police, email [email protected], putting the niche number 21*666593 in the subject box.
Call the non-emergency number 101 or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting the niche number , .