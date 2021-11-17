Man arrested after disturbance in which an animal may have suffered at Wilkinsons in Skegness

A 36-year-old man has been charged with theft and a public order offence after an incident at Hildreds Shopping Centre in Skegness.

By Chrissie Redford
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 10:30 am
Police are appealing for witnesses in connection with an incident at Wilko.

Nigel Tune of St Andrews Drive was arrested after a disturbance at Wilkinson’s at around 11.15am on Monday, November 16.

Police are appealing for information from anyone who witnessed the incident to help with enquiries.

Additionally, officers are investigating a report of unnecessary suffering of an animal in the same incident.

A local man, in his 30s, has been arrested and released under investigation in connection with this.

If you can help police, email [email protected], putting the niche number 21*666593 in the subject box.

Call the non-emergency number 101 or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting the niche number , .