Man arrested after firearms, mortar shells and grenades found at Market Rasen property

Chapman Street, in Market Rasen. Photo: Google

A man has been arrested after explosives experts were called to a property in market Rasen yesterday (Wednesday).

A number of firearms, mortar shells and grenades were said by Lincolnshire Police to have been located by officers at a property in Chapman Street, Market Rasen

It was said to be unclear at initially if these were viable weapons, but as a precaution, explosives experts were called to assess and make the items safe.

A 37-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm without a certificate and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was then released on bail.