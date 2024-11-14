Man arrested after firearms, mortar shells and grenades found at Market Rasen property
A man has been arrested after explosives experts were called to a property in market Rasen yesterday (Wednesday).
A number of firearms, mortar shells and grenades were said by Lincolnshire Police to have been located by officers at a property in Chapman Street, Market Rasen
It was said to be unclear at initially if these were viable weapons, but as a precaution, explosives experts were called to assess and make the items safe.
A 37-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm without a certificate and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
He was then released on bail.