Man arrested after report of multiple assaults in Ingoldmells on Easter Sunday
The Force Control Room received a report that a man had been assaulted in Cheers pub in Wall’s Lane in the town at 8.10pm on Easter Sunday.
It is alleged that two men threw a glass at the victim and then left the venue heading in the direction of Roman Bank towards Butlins.
A further two people also reported being assaulted by the same individuals in the nearby streets.
Several people sustained serious injuries which have required hospital treatment.
“This happened at a busy venue in Skegness in peak season and we believe that there will be people who witnessed this, or perhaps captured footage without realising, who might be able to help our investigation,” a spokesperson said.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, criminal damage, actual bodily harm (ABH), and possession of an offensive weapon. He has been released on police bail with conditions not to enter Skegness, Winthorpe or Ingoldmells areas of Lincolnshire or to contact specific people.
Anyone with CCTV or mobile phone and dash cam footage who was in the Wall’s Lane and Roman Bank area between 8pm and 8.30pm on Sunday is asked to get in touch with police.
If you can help, email [email protected], quoting incident 375 of 31 March.