A 33-year-old man has been arrested following a report of a sexual assault in Skegness.

Officers were called to the Tower Gardens area just after 10.40 pm on Friday, June 8.

Police are appealing for witnesses – or anyone who was in the Tower Gardens area of Skegness between 10pm and 11 pm on Friday, June 8 – and may have information that will assist with their inquiries to get in touch.

The 33-year-old man, from the local area, who was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault was held in custody.

Anyone with any information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police by calling 101 or email [email protected] Witnesses are asked to quote incident 560 9/6/23.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact police anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling on 0800 555 111 or visiting the website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.