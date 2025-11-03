Man arrested after reports of disturbance at supermarket petrol station in Skegness

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was arrested in connection with an alleged disturbance at the Morrisons petrol station in Skegness'

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was arrested in connection with reports of a disturbance at a supermarket petrol station in Skegness.

The incident allegedly took place at the Morrisons petrol station on Wainfleet Road.

Officers were called to the location on Friday. It was reported a man had been threatened by another man who had driven off shortly afterwards in a white Suzuki car.

Police would now like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has recorded footage that would help with inquiries.

A 31-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon has been released on conditional bail.

Anyone who is able to help is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting incident 160 of 31 October.