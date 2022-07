A 28-year-old man has been arrested and released on police bail in connection to an alleged sexual assault on a woman in Sleaford. (Archive photo)

The 28-year-old man was identified and arrested after officers received reports that a woman in her 40s was sexually assaulted following an altercation at around 12.15am on Monday (July 18).

This was believed to have happened on the grass area at the rear of The Hub, near Navigation Yard.