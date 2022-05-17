Man arrested and £30,000 of illegal tobacco and cigarettes seized in operation in Boston and Spalding

Cigarettes head in the middle of cans.

In Boston, illicit cigarettes and tobacco were found hidden in soft drinks cases in a shop.

The team went on to search another shop in Spalding, where two hides were located, Lincolnshire Police said in a statement released this afternoon (Tuesday, May 17). One was behind the till and one was in the floor and operated electronically using a key fob, the force added.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Wright, principal trading standards officer at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “These are professional suppliers using convenience shops as a front to cover what is their main business: the sale of illegal cigarettes. They operate on a national basis with vast amounts of the money they make disappearing abroad.”

Examples of the seized products.

Sgt Ian Cotton of Lincolnshire Police added: “These illicit cigarettes can be dangerous to health, and the profits can be used to fund other sorts of crimes such as people trafficking and modern slavery. We’ll continue to support Trading Standards in their efforts to clamp down on this illicit trade throughout our county.”

Anyone with information on counterfeit goods being sold in the county is asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they are encouraged to report it anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.