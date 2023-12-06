Man arrested following assault in Boston which left victim in hospital

A man has been arrested in connection with an assault in Boston which left another needing hospital treatment.

Lincs Police

Lincolnshire Police’s Force Control Room received a report of an injured man on the ground in the Market Place at around 7.25pm on Tuesday, December 5.

A force spokesperson said: “We subsequently arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of ABH.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He remains in custody and will be questioned in due course.

“The victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital to be treated.”