Man arrested following assault in Boston which left victim in hospital
A man has been arrested in connection with an assault in Boston which left another needing hospital treatment.
Lincolnshire Police’s Force Control Room received a report of an injured man on the ground in the Market Place at around 7.25pm on Tuesday, December 5.
A force spokesperson said: “We subsequently arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of ABH.
"He remains in custody and will be questioned in due course.
“The victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital to be treated.”
They added: “We are appealing for anyone with any information to call DS Marr on 07436243734, and quote incident 378 of 5 December.”