Man arrested following assault in Woodhall Spa

​A man has been arrested following reports of an assault in Woodhall Spa over the weekend.

The Broadway, Woodhall Spa. Photo: Google Maps

Lincolnshire Police were called to The Broadway in Woodhall Spa at 10.40pm on Saturday night (January 6), and a 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent following the incident.

He has been released on police bail while investigations continue.

Lincolnshire Police ​officers were in the area during the night and today (Monday) while initial enquiries were carried out.