Man arrested following assault in Woodhall Spa
A man has been arrested following reports of an assault in Woodhall Spa over the weekend.
Lincolnshire Police were called to The Broadway in Woodhall Spa at 10.40pm on Saturday night (January 6), and a 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent following the incident.
He has been released on police bail while investigations continue.
Lincolnshire Police officers were in the area during the night and today (Monday) while initial enquiries were carried out.
Anyone with any information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting Incident 436 of 6 January.