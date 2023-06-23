It relates to a burglary in Harmston where a KTM motorcycle was reported stolen on June 14.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said a motorcycle was recovered during the warrant, as well as a number of weapons and a large quantity of cannabis.
They added: “Yesterday’s action, supported by officers from the Hykeham Neighbourhood Policing Team and our Intelligence Development Unit, followed a motorbike being offered for sale on Facebook.
“This week we launched our campaign – Beating Burglary Together – in which we committed to showing our work behind the scenes to investigate and tackle burglary.”