Man arrested following Harmston burglary

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary following a warrant executed by police yesterday (Thursday) in Bradford.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 17:13 BST
Handcuffs being put on / stock image / arrestHandcuffs being put on / stock image / arrest
Handcuffs being put on / stock image / arrest

It relates to a burglary in Harmston where a KTM motorcycle was reported stolen on June 14.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said a motorcycle was recovered during the warrant, as well as a number of weapons and a large quantity of cannabis.

They added: “Yesterday’s action, supported by officers from the Hykeham Neighbourhood Policing Team and our Intelligence Development Unit, followed a motorbike being offered for sale on Facebook.

“This week we launched our campaign – Beating Burglary Together – in which we committed to showing our work behind the scenes to investigate and tackle burglary.”