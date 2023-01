A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a possible firearms offence in Skegness.

Grosvenor Road, Skegness.

Police received a report that a brick had been thrown at a car window at the junction of Grosvenor Road on Friday, January 13.

There was also an unconfirmed report of a man with a firearm.

The 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a firearms offence and has been released on bail, with conditions not to enter Lincolnshire.