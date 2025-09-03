Man arrested in connection with pharmacy burglary in Boston

Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary at a pharmacy in Boston. Photo: Lincs Police

Police are investigating a reported burglary at a pharmacy in Boston.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident is believed to have happened between 4.10am and 4.21am on Friday August 1 at a pharmacy in South Square when the front window of the premises was damaged.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “Following CCTV inquiries, we believe there were a number of people in the area who may have witnessed any suspicious activity before or during the incident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released on bail while inquiries are ongoing.”

If you have any information that can assist with the investigation, contact PC Ben Harrington in the Response Investigation Team (RIT). Email [email protected] quoting incident 79 of August 1, 2025.