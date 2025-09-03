Man arrested in connection with pharmacy burglary in Boston
The incident is believed to have happened between 4.10am and 4.21am on Friday August 1 at a pharmacy in South Square when the front window of the premises was damaged.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “Following CCTV inquiries, we believe there were a number of people in the area who may have witnessed any suspicious activity before or during the incident.”
They added: “A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released on bail while inquiries are ongoing.”
If you have any information that can assist with the investigation, contact PC Ben Harrington in the Response Investigation Team (RIT). Email [email protected] quoting incident 79 of August 1, 2025.