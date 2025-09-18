Man arrested in connection with two alleged robberies in Boston

Lincolnshire Police news.

A man has been arrested in connection with two alleged robberies in Boston, Lincolnshire Police has said.

The 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery last night (Wednesday, September 18) and remains in police custody where he will be questioned, the force said a short while ago.

The incidents are reported to have taken place in Lindon Way, on Monday, September 1, at about 4.30pm, and in John Adams Way, at the junction with Main Ridge, on Thursday, September 4, at about 1.30pm.