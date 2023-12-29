Man arrested in Metheringham on suspicion of drug and firearms offences
Lincolnshire Police have arrested a 60 year old male in Metheringham on suspicion of drug and firearms offences.
According to a police spokesman, an address in the village was searched by officers and property has been recovered.
The male has been released on bail while further enquiries are made.
Pc Matthew Roberts Community Beat Manager for Bracebridge Heath and the Cliff Villages, said: “If you suspect someone in your neighbourhood of drug dealing or being involved in gun crime you can report it to police on 101. You can also phone Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 and remain anonymous if you wish.”