A 45-year-old man has been arrested in Skegness on suspicion of firearms and drugs offences.

The man was arrested after a warrant was carried out at an address in Drummond Road on the morning of Monday, February 6.

Lincolnshire Police say officers located a quantity of cannabis and a gas cannister at the property.

As a result the man was arrested on suspicion of a firearms offence and suspicion of intent to supply cannabis.

The cannister has been sent off to be examined so police can establish what it contains.

The man has been released on bail and all items seized.

Investigations are now ongoing and police would like to speak to anyone who can help with their inquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 100 of 6 February.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit the website on crimestoppers-uk.org.

Police say they continue to act on public concerns and intelligence and will investigate and reports made to us in line with the Force’s Drugs Strategy.

The county’s first dedicated Drugs Strategy was launched in 2022, developed by Lincolnshire Police in partnership with members of the Safer Lincolnshire Partnership (SLP) First dedicated drugs strategy launched for the county | Lincolnshire Police (lincs.police.uk).

