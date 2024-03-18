Man arrested on suspicion of 11 shop thefts in the Boston area
Lincolnshire Police say they have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of 11 thefts from shops in the Boston area.
A force spokesperson explained: “The offences are alleged to have taken place between 5 February and 14 March, at Tesco, Co-op, Home Bargains and One Beyond stores.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"The value of items stolen, including razorblades and Lenor scent beads, range between £32 and £190.”
The man, from Boston, was arrested at a property in the town on Saturday, March 16.
The spokesperson added: “He remains in police custody and will be questioned in due course.”