Lincolnshire Police say they have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of 11 thefts from shops in the Boston area.

A force spokesperson explained: “The offences are alleged to have taken place between 5 February and 14 March, at Tesco, Co-op, Home Bargains and One Beyond stores.

"The value of items stolen, including razorblades and Lenor scent beads, range between £32 and £190.”

The man, from Boston, was arrested at a property in the town on Saturday, March 16.