Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following incident in Boston

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a report of a serious assault in Boston, Lincolnshire Police has said today (November 21).

A man in his 50s is in hospital in a serious but stable condition, the force has said.

“The incident was reported to have taken place in Wormgate at some point in the evening of Saturday, 18 November,” a spokesman said. “Detectives are working to establish the circumstances of the assault, but it is believed that the people involved were known to each other.

“The man was arrested by officers in the Luton area this morning and will be questioned by investigators from our Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today.

“Our investigation into the incident continues and we would ask anyone with information which might help to come forward.”