Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following incident in Boston
A man in his 50s is in hospital in a serious but stable condition, the force has said.
“The incident was reported to have taken place in Wormgate at some point in the evening of Saturday, 18 November,” a spokesman said. “Detectives are working to establish the circumstances of the assault, but it is believed that the people involved were known to each other.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“The man was arrested by officers in the Luton area this morning and will be questioned by investigators from our Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today.
“Our investigation into the incident continues and we would ask anyone with information which might help to come forward.”
Anyone with information, is asked to email Det Sgt Gemma Skipworth on gemma.skipwo[email protected], quoting incident number 426 of November 18.