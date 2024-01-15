Man arrested on suspicion of cannabis and possessing firearam after incident in Boston
On Monday (January 8), at about 3.55pm, Lincolnshire Police received a report of an altercation between a number of men in South End.
A man had allegedly threatened a group of men with a firearm, a spokesman for the force said.
“The group left the scene,” they continued. “Officers swiftly attended and following a search of the property, discovered a small-scale cannabis grow. No firearm was discovered during the search of the property.
“A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the possession of a firearm as well as cannabis cultivation. He has been released under investigation while inquiries are ongoing.”