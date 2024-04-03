A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving as part of our Operation Stronghold day of action in Skegness.

Operation Stronghold aims to deny criminals access to communities as well as the opportunity commit crime within them.

These operations are run unannounced in different parts of the county throughout the year.

A robust policing presence led to 57 cars being stopped and 39 Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) being issued. Driving without due care and attention, mobile phone use, insecure loads, no MOT and excess speed were among the offences identified.

The 38-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of drink driving was released under investigation.

Inspector Jason Baxter from Specialist Operations said: “Operation Stronghold sees our Specialist Operations teams join our Neighbourhood Policing Teams and Response Officers to tackle issues that matter to their local communities.