Man arrested on suspicion of drug-dealing in Sleaford

A man was arrested on suspicion of drug dealing at a property on Brydone Way, Sleaford. Photo: Google Streetview

Lincolnshire Police say they arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of dealing Class A drugs following a warrant executed at a property in Sleaford.

The arrest was made in Brydone Way, off Grantham Road, on Friday morning (May 30), and was said to be part of a response to community concerns over drugs supply in the area.

Officials from North Kesteven District Council supported the operation, responding to concerns about the condition of the property and environmental issues.

The 39-year-old man was taken into police custody to be questioned and has now been released under investigation, said police. Investigations are ongoing.

Inspector Rachel Blackwell, the NHP Inspector for Sleaford said: “Local drug dealing by a minority in our town affects the lives of local people and families who otherwise live peaceably together.

"We will continue to act to ensure that the quality of their lives is not affected by drug dealers who operate in the town, or play host to those coming in from other areas to sell drugs."

If you are affected by drug dealing where you live, you can contact the police’s local team by contacting [email protected] or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.