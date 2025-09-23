Man arrested on suspicion of giving threats to kill following incident in Boston
A man has been arrested on suspicion of giving threats to kill following an incident in Boston today (Tuesday, September 23).
The incident took place in Tattershall Road.
Lincolnshire Police said it attended due to a ‘concern for safety’ at an address along the road.
The incident was also attended by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service.
A short while ago, a police spokesman said: “A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of giving threats to kill. He remains in police custody.”