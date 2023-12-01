A 29 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an altercation took place at Belton House, near Grantham yesterday (Thursday.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said officers received a report of an assault within the grounds of the property.

They said: “A 28-year-old man was reportedly involved in an altercation before returning home, where he later became unwell and sadly died.

“We are keeping an open mind into the circumstances of his death and investigators are following a number of lines of enquiry, including an area in the grounds of Belton House where this is believed to have taken place.”

They insisted this was not in the public spaces, and it is believed the people involved knew each other.

"The incident did not involve any members of staff and volunteers for the National Trust, nor any visitors to Belton House.”

Officers and forensic investigators were to remain on scene at the property for at least the next day while they conduct initial enquiries.

“A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody where he will be questioned in due course,” said the spokesman.