Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on a woman walking home alone in Boston

The incident reportedly took place in the early hours of Christmas Day morning.
By The Newsroom
Published 29th Dec 2023, 10:43 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 10:54 GMT
A man has been arrested after police received a report that a woman was assaulted while walking home alone in the early hours of Christmas Day morning.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We received a call at 12.15am on 25 December, reporting a sexual assault at the Riverside Estate, in Boston.

“A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.”

They added: "He has been bailed while we continue our investigation.”