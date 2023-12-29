Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on a woman walking home alone in Boston
The incident reportedly took place in the early hours of Christmas Day morning.
A man has been arrested after police received a report that a woman was assaulted while walking home alone in the early hours of Christmas Day morning.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We received a call at 12.15am on 25 December, reporting a sexual assault at the Riverside Estate, in Boston.
“A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.”
They added: "He has been bailed while we continue our investigation.”