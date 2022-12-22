Man assaulted boy, 14, and stamped on bicycle for riding wrong way down one-way street

Magistrates at Boston have heard that a Louth man assaulted a 14-year-old boy and stamped on and damaged his bicycle because the boy was riding the wrong way in a one-way street.

Boston magistrates.

Phillip Smith, 51, of Queen Street, who admitted assault by beating and criminal damage, was said to have been on Queen Street at 11.20am on November 4 when he saw two boys cycling down the street the

wrong way.

Fiona McLellan, prosecuting, said Smith called out to them but they continued and the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, called out that they needed to go that way to get home, but Smith grabbed him by the arm and pulled him off his bicycle causing him to fall to the ground.

She said Smith then stamped on the wheel of the bicycle, damaging it.

She said he told police he admitted he had felt intimated by the boys' actions.

Smith, who was not represented in court, told the magistrates that he was blind in one eye and had a very narrow field of vision and depth perception and had felt very confused and traumatised by the boys on

their bicycles.

He said he had wanted to make them aware he was there and had called out but they seemed to speed up and come quite close to him.

“At the end of the day this was just kids being kids,” he told the magistrates, “but that was not how I felt at the time.”