Man attacked mother's partner by throwing wheelbarrow at him

Patrick Yemm of Evison Way, North Somercotes, who admitted assault was said to have attacked George Duffissey on July 12, when he was weeding a neighbour's garden in North Somercotes.

Paul Wood, prosecuting, said Mr Duffissey had left a wheelbarrow on the pavement outside the garden where he was working, when Yemm arrived.

He said Yemm said: “You've got to move this wheelbarrow”, but then picked it up and threw it at Mr Duffissey, at which he threw some weedkiller back at Yemm.

Mr Wood said Yemm left the scene before returning around 20 minutes later, brandishing a broom handle which he then threw at Mr Duffissey.

He left the scene again and returned five minutes later and threatened to 'knock his head off' before punching him to the head before Mr Duffissey was able to run to a neighbour's house.

Mitigating, Michael Alexander said Mr Duffissey was Yemm's mother's partner and there had been 'some verbal provocation' but Yemm 'accepted he completely lost his temper'.

He said Yemm has since apologised to Mr Duffissey.

After hearing from the Probation Service, Deputy District Judge Esther Harrison ordered Yemm to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work for the community and ordered him to pay a total of £199 in court costs and charges.