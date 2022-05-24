Man banned from driving took drugs to 'combat pain'

Boston Magistrates Court.

Malcolm Bailey of Alford Road, Woodthorpe, who admitted both offences, was said to have been stopped in Golf Road, Mablethorpe at 9.35pm on December 2.

Bailey was found to have 800 micrograms of a cocaine derivative and 6.5 micrograms of cannabis in his bloodstream, the legal limits being 50 and two respectively.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beris Brickles, in mitigation, said Bailey had been stopped in a routine check and there was no evidence of bad driving.

He said he had been taking cocaine and cannabis following an accident in 2009 since when he had

suffered from rheumatoid arthritis which had prevented him from working and left him with pain and

taking a high level of medication.

Mr Brickles said the loss of his licence would have a 'major effect' on Bailey and his elderly parents, with

whom he lives.

He was banned from driving for a year and ordered to pay a fine of £120 and court costs and charges