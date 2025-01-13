Christopher Gras, 34, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, has been issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO)

A man has been forbidden from entering a number of shops in Skegness after appearing in court charged with eight offences of theft over the Christmas period.

Christopher Gras, 34, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, has been issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after he appeared before Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

A statement from Lincolnshire Police said he is forbidden from entering any retail premises in Skegness except Aldi on Burgh Road and Boots on Lumley Road.

He was ordered to pay compensation of nearly £500.

The CBO covered eight incidents which took place between the end of November into the new year:

On 24 November 2024 - theft of an Under Armour tracksuit to the value of £50 from The Factory Shop.

On 28 November 2024 – theft of a Jean Paul Gautier fragrance gift set to the value of £60 from Superdrug.

On 29 November 2024 – theft of gift sets to the value of £159 each from Superdrug.

On 10 December 2024 – theft two Trespass coats to the value of £90 from The Factory Shop.

On 11 December 2024 – theft of two turkeys to the value of £170 from Marks & Spencer.

On 1 January 2025 – theft of Match Attacks to the value of £89.94 from The Cooperative Store on Roman Road.

On 3 January 2025 – theft of electrical goods and joints of meat to the value of £80-£100.

On 5 January 2025 – theft of chocolate bars to the value of £18 from The Cooperative Store on Roman Bank.

The purpose of a CBO is to prevent individuals who have been convicted of criminal offences from engaging in behaviour that causes harassment, alarm or distress to others. They are intended to protect the community and improve public safety by restricting the activities of offenders who are considered to be a persistent nuisance. These orders can include various prohibitions, such as restricting the individual from entering certain areas or stores.

Officer PC Jess Harvey, who worked to secure the CBO, said: “We take instances of shop theft very seriously. It not only impacts the wellbeing of the store employees and members of the public witnessing these instances, often causing alarm and distress, it has an impact on the bottom line of businesses. This results in increased costs to cover these incidents, which we all pay for in the end. With the support of our local partners, shop owners and staff, we are resolute in our mission to make our community feel protected and safe, making Skegness and Lincolnshire the safest place to work, live and visit.”