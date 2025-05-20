Jailed - Andrew Ferguson.

A 45-year-old man has been sentenced to 36 weeks in prison for committing multiple shop theft offences across the county.

According to Lincolnshire Police, the man persisted in breaching the conditions of a previous 18-week suspended custodial sentence order following a series of shop thefts in the Lincoln area earlier this year.

Andrew Ferguson of Alexandra Road, Skegness, reportedly carried out a spate of 18 shop thefts in Louth and one in Lincoln between April 7 and May 6, despite the conditions being imposed from a previous suspended sentence.

In a statement following sentencing, police said that retail crime has been highlighted as a specific area of concern within the local Louth community, due to the negative impact shoplifting and associated anti-social behaviour.

As a rural market town, its local shops and businesses are key to the continued growth and development of the local area, police said.

Ferguson appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on May 17 and was issued a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for two years which prohibits him from:

Entering any retail premises in the district of East Lindsey, except for ALDI, Newbridge Hill, Louth and Lincolnshire Coop Pharmacy, Eastgate, Louth.

Entering any retail premises in the City of Lincoln, save for the Lincolnshire Co-Op, Monks Road, Lincoln, and the Lincolnshire Co-op Monks Road Pharmacy, Monks Road.

He was also ordered to pay £578.18 to the affected stores as compensation.

PC Lewis Critten from Louth Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “It is important to understand the purpose behind the CBOs. The CBO restrictions aim to prevent repetition of offences and behaviours; it enables support to be offered to the offenders from various partner agencies; it allows the individuals to consider new pathways and make positive contributions to their own lives, to those of family and friends, and to the wider community.

“However, we do monitor those issued with CBOs very closely and respond quickly and robustly if conditions are breached, with sanctions becoming more robust if / when conditions are breached.

“We hope that victims see that offenders such as Ferguson are held accountable, which can provide a sense of justice and closure.”