Man behind bomb hoaxes at pubs in Boston and Lincoln and several England landmarks jailed

Jailed man Paul Fisher, 61, of St Peters Path, Oadby.

A man who made bomb hoaxes in relation to pubs in Boston and Lincoln, as well as several landmarks across England, has been jailed, police have said.

On May 5, Paul Fisher, 61, St Peters Path, Oadby, Leicestershire, made calls to numerous forces claiming he had planted bombs at various locations, including major transport hubs, Leicestershire Police said in a statement yesterday (August 11).

Three calls made to the Metropolitan Police, stating bombs had been planted at Heathrow Airport, St Pancras railway station and Scotland Yard, the force said.

A further call was made to West Midlands Police, stating there was a bomb at Birmingham Airport, and another was made to Leicestershire Police, stating there was a bomb at a hotel in London, it continued.

Two calls were made to Lincolnshire Police, stating he intended to blow up pubs in Boston and Lincoln and another was made to Humberside Police station in Hull, it added.

Fisher pleaded guilty to eight counts of a bomb hoax – communicating false information when he appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on May 7, the force said.

He also pleaded guilty to three counts of causing wasteful employment of police – concerning calls made to this force on April 13 and May 5, it continued.

He also admitted one count of threatening to destroy or damage property which concerned a call made to Leicestershire Police and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service on April 3, it added.

On Monday, at Leicester Crown Court, he was sentenced to five years and two months’ imprisonment, the statement said.

Det Con Kevin Sharkey, the officer in the case, said: “When calls of this nature are made, police rightly treat them as a legitimate concern until it can be determined there’s no credible threat or risk of life to the public.

“The impact hoax calls can have on the emergency services, businesses and the public are vast. Such mindless actions interrupt our infrastructure and end up costing significant amounts of money.

“I’m pleased Fisher now has to face the consequences of his actions and hope today’s outcome serves as a serious deterrent to anyone who thinks his behaviour was in any way acceptable.”